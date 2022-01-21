York County woman pleads guilty to fraud, ordered to pay $68K in restitution

(WHTM) – A Peach Bottom woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to fraud and receiving stolen property for taking money and failing to bill customers for her employer.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Donna Duvall, 55, was sentenced to 6-23 months in prison followed by 10 years probation. Duvall was also ordered to pay $68,181.20 in restitution, $10,000 of which needs to be paid by January 27.

Courtesy Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office

Duvall pled guilty in October 2021 to taking money and failing to bill customers from her employer of 30 years, Lanchester Medical Center. Duvall began her career with the medical center as a receptionist before becoming an office manager with billing and insurance duties.

Investigators reviewed Lanchester Medical Center’s financial information and found that Duvall received 49 checks issued to her from the business from 2015 to 2018 and an additional six checks were written out to cash that Duvall used to pay personal bills.

Officials say Duvall disguised the theft by entering false information into the business’s software program that tracked the expenses.

First Deputy District Attorney Travis Anderson prosecuted the case and noted the sentencing guidelines called for a minimum sentence of 3 to 12 months in prison for what he called an “unusual and severe theft case.”

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker noted that Duvall had a prior theft case and that her behavior was a “character flaw.”

Charges were filed by Pennsylvania State Police in April 2020.