YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Back in the early 1950s TV was in black and white, families only had one TV set – if at all – and Jean Stevens of York County had her own afternoon kitchen show on WNOW Channel 49!

Today, Stevens celebrated her 107th birthday at Country Meadows of Leader Heights. The retirement community held a tea party for the local TV pioneer.

Jean says “eating right” helped her live a long healthy life, and she doesn’t think local TV has changed that much.

“It’s probably not much different because you’re here doing things, and they’re taking the camera. Lots of fruits and vegetables. And I love people,” Stevens said.