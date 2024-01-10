YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The top-rated Left Bank Restaurant & Bar in the City of York has officially been listed for sale, following its December closure.

abc27 news reported back in December when the popular Left Bank Restaurant & Bar, first announced that they would be officially closing their doors on New Year’s Eve.

Since the restaurant’s closure, the 13,288-square-foot building space has been listed for sale for $1.4 million. According to the TRUE Commercial Real Estate listing, the sale of this turn-key restaurant and bar, which is located at 120 North George Street, will include the previous owner’s liquor license, furniture/fixtures/equipment (FF&E), and twelve apartments.

The listing goes on to say that the inside of the eatery has enough table seating for 100 guests at a time and an additional 24 seats in the bar section. Furthermore, the listing highlights other stand-out features inside the establishment such as:

Custom built-in glass climate controlled wine display

Private event space

Four updated bathrooms

Ample basement storage

Wine cellar and more!

The listing agents for the property are Ben Chiaro and David Albright of TRUE Commercial Real Estate. If you are interested in learning more about the listing or purchasing the property you can call (717)-850-8783.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.