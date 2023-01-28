(WHTM) – A York man accused of shooting two people and paralyzing a boy last year has been captured by U.S. Marshals.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on December 23, 2022, Isaac Ramos-Perez allegedly visited his former girlfriend and shot her and her son multiple times, The shooting left the boy paralyzed with permanent facial injuries.

It’s also alleged Ramos-Perez contacted friends and family members of the victims and threatened to “finish the job” and kill anyone who attempted to help them, according to the Marshals.

On January 27, 2023, the Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford Police Department apprehended Ramos-Perez in a makeshift apartment in Hartford, Connecticut.

Ramos-Perez was transported to the Hartford Police Department and charged as a fugitive from Justice.

Ramos-Perez will be awaiting extradition back to York City to face two counts of attempted homicide, as well as aggravated assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and terroristic threats.