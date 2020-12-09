York man charged after purposely crashing mustang and body-slamming pregnant girlfriend

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An officer from the Manor Township Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday morning.

The officer located a crashed Ford Mustang upon arrival that was later found to be related to the dispatch.

Officer Phil Eck spoke with the victim who reported that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend, Trent Johnson, 21 of York. The victim had sustained minor injuries and was also pregnant.

Police learned that Johnson had been driving the victim back to Lancaster from York in the Mustang, and had threatened to kill the victim by means of purposely crashing the vehicle.

The victim told police she had tried to escape from the vehicle before crashing but was restrained by Johnson who pulled her into the passenger seat by the hair.

The victim also reported that Johnson was driving at high speeds and in a reckless manner before crashing. Several witnesses corroborated reports that Johnson slammed the victim to the ground after escaping from the crash site.

As a result, Johnson was taken into custody and arraigned on Terroristic Threats (Domestic Violence), Unlawful Restraint (Domestic Violence), Recklessly Endangering Another Person (Domestic Violence), Simple Assault (Domestic Violence), Harassment (Domestic Violence), Careless Driving, and Disregarding Traffic Lanes.

Johnson was later committed to Lancaster County Prison.