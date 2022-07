YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Tyrell Jerome Dotson, 34, was convicted of first degree murder, person not to possess a firearm, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and recklessly endangering another person on July 22, 2022.

Dotson’s conviction is connected to the shooting death of 33-year-old Willmar Santos-Batista that happened on June 20, 2021.

The York City Police Department, Chief Deputy Melanie Weisman, and Senior Deputy Greg Seiders lead the investigation.