YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The West York Borough Police Department announced on Tuesday, May 9, that a cat that was allegedly taken by a York man has now been returned to its owner.

The WYBPD says Kahliek Woods is still a wanted fugitive with multiple felony warrants.

Police say the cat, which showed signs of abuse, was returned by an anonymous third party at a “vacant location” in the early morning hours of Monday, May 8. The cat is stable and healing, according to a police document.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The WYBPD also noted that two audio recordings that were posted by an account associated with Woods revealed that Woods unlawfully intercepted communications, which violates the Pennsylvania Wiretapping Act.

Police added charges relating to the Wiretapping Act and animal cruelty.

Anyone with information regarding Woods’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the WYBPD.