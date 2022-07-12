YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York Police say nearly 100 shots were fired by a homicide suspect last week at his 27-year-old victim.

“We’ve never seen that level of brazenness, calculated coldness,” York Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said Tuesday.

Police had previously confirmed they found an unusual number of bullet casings — also visible in abc27 video from the scene July 6 — but had not provided a number.

They revealed the detail at a joint news conference with county and federal law enforcement officials, where the coalition also displayed an arsenal they say they confiscated at the home — along the 600 block of Wheatfield Street — of the suspect, Jaquez Brown, 26.

Among the half-dozen guns on display: two “ghost guns” — untraceable guns with no serial number — and several which they say Brown was converting to fully-automatic weapons.

Brown is charged with murdering Shaheim Carr on the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street.

“[More than $100,000 in] cash, consistent with illegal activity, and two bulletproof vests were also recovered during this operation,” Lt. Daniel Lentz, the department’s spokesman, said.

Police credited technology — including video from more than 30 cameras, both stationary ones in the neighborhood and dashboard-mounted ones — plus old-fashioned police work.

“I want to personally thank these officers and detectives who literally went door to door walking for miles chasing those small pieces of evidence, following every single lead, going without sleep, without going home, sacrificing time with their own families to connect the dots and get here today,” Muldrow said.

Police worked with federal agencies, including the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the York County district attorney’s office and probation office. All the agencies, in turn, credited strong community cooperation.

“Every quiet mouth is another gift to someone who wants to commit violence in the future,” Helfrich said.

Muldrow said he worried soon after the shooting about the prospect of quiet mouths.

“Less than a week ago, I stood right out here with you. disappointed, frustrated and tired,” Muldrow said. “But here we are, thanks to [witnesses and others who provided tips], only four days later, having someone in handcuffs with no retaliation — with the street, not only allowing us to do our job, but the community helping us to get it done.”

The suspect and victim seemed to know each other, although Detective Andy Baez of York police say police haven’t established a precise motive, which he said is not unusual in a homicide case.

But he agreed with other officials who spoke in saying the facts of the case — including the number of rounds fired and the size of the arsenal confiscated — were unusual.

“This is probably the worst case I’ve seen,” Baez said. “And I don’t like to say that lightly, because I’ve seen some horrific cases.”