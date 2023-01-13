HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Temperatures are cooling off, just in time for the ice sculptures that will line the streets of York.

“We’re looking for people who are looking for a fun Saturday activity to come downtown and have fun with us,” said Doug Eppler, director of marketing and communications for York revolution.

Despite freezing temperatures, plenty of people came to last year’s festival. Saturday, Jan. 14, is expected to be warmer, which could mean a larger crowd.

“It will be a blast, and we got perfect weather, and kind of the perfect elements for a party this year,” said Eppler.

The free event is in its ninth season and has more ice sculptures, a 40-foot-ice slide, a live DJ, food, and even fire pits to stay warm.

It’s a way to bring more people to downtown York.

“I know we get compliments year after year from the attendees on just the fact there is something like this available in the middle of winter when everyone has cabin fever,” Eppler added.

Last year, ice sculptures were in York and Glen Rock. Now, there will also be sculptures in Hanover and Wrightsville. And don’t miss out on the live sculpting, a crowd favorite.

“I am looking forward to seeing what the guys have come up with this year. But most of all, I am looking forward to the fun time you see on everybody’s faces at this event,” said Eppler.