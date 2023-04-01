YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Revolution announced plans today for a five story observation Ferris wheel named the “Revolution Revolution.”

Sitting outside of WellSpan Park the Ferris wheel is more than 70 feet tall and was inspired by the London Eye.

“We’ve had this idea kicking around for quite a while,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer. “I say all the time that not everything revolves around baseball, so when we knew demolition of the houses on George Street was scheduled, we circled this date to announce this revolutionary idea. Things are certainly looking up around here, and we can’t wait to wheel out this new attraction.”

Giving views of York’s historic downtown area and Revolution home games the “Revolution Revolution” will be the tallest structure in the York area.

According to Menzer there will be a contest announced to select ride testers called “Whirling Wheelies.” The testers will receive tickets to all Monday games to the York Revolution and a shirt that reads “I Can See My Ballpark From Here.”

The Ferris wheel was designed by the Albuquerque, N.M. – based engineering firm Dewey, Hookum & Howe.

Using green technology, the Ferris wheel will use the combination of solar and wind power with auxiliary power from generators powered by the currents of the nearby Codorus Creek.

The “Revolution Revolution” is slated to open on Opening Day 2024.