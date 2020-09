YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York Revolution is hosting a “Smash Bash” Sunday, where you can destroy things that aren’t yours.

Organizers are calling it a communal therapy session, featuring five rooms on the field of PeoplesBank Park.

They’ll be stocked with what the team calls “delightly breakable” household items, provided by Resource York.

The goal is to help people relieve stress caused by the pandemic.

The event goes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.