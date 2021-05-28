York Revolution baseball is back Friday, weather permitting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — 20 months since the players last took to the diamond, baseball is back in York on Friday, May 28, as long as the weather cooperates.

York Revolution is scheduled to play its home opener against the High Point Rockers at 6:30 p.m. at People’s Bank Park, weather permitting.

Fully vaccinated fans are not required to wear masks or socially distance.

This season, the team plans to host plenty of recurring events like crab feasts, at least four post game fireworks and other themed nights for those in attendance.