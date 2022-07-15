YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Ready or not, the 2022 edition of the York State Fair opens next Friday — July 22 — at 11 a.m.

And fair leaders say they are indeed ready.

“It’s exciting,” fair spokesperson Montgomery Stambaugh said. “The anticipation is always there as we get five months, four months out. Now being a week out, we can finally see our hard work coming together.”

That’s because physically, the fairgrounds now look like a fair, albeit minus the fairgoers for another six days.

The fair runs from July 22 through 31.

Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 6 and older (free for those younger), but there are some cheaper promo-day options, and you can buy tickets in advance for $5.75 each.

Concerts range from Foreigner this Saturday to Jason Aldean — which Stambaugh called “probably the biggest show we’ve ever had here at the York State Fair” — the last night of the fair, July 31.

If you plan to attend a concert, be aware of the new entrance.

One thing the fair won’t have this year: any birds, a precaution because of avian flu. That includes the popular duck slide.

But Stambaugh said there’ll be a new rabbit exhibit, a 70-foot tractor in the agricultural education center, a bigger midway and other features, from a “Jetpack Flying Water Circus” to sea lions.

Gates open at 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday (including opening day next Friday) and 12 noon Monday through Thursday.