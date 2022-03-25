YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled Wednesday’s shooting death of 17-year-old William Penn Sr. High School student Malaki Beady a homicide.

The Coroner’s office says Beady died from a single gunshot wound to the head in Penn Park and was ruled deceased at 12:22 p.m.

Police say they responded around 11:06 a.m. to the area of Kings Mill and S. Pershing Ave and found Beady shot.

On Friday, March 25, a 17-year-old turned himself in to York Police headquarters for the shooting.

The West York Police Department assisted and Beady’s body was taken from the scene by Spring Grove Ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital where the autopsy was conducted.

The School District of The City of York confirmed that Beady was a student at William Penn Senior High School and that the shooting was not on school grounds, but happened just before classes were being let out.

The York City Police Department is the investigating agency.

The York County Coroner’s office says this is the fifth homicide in York County this year, the fourth in York City.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, email Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, or through CrimeWatch. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

The York Police Violence Intervention Unit can be reached at 717-676-1238.