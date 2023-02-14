YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Logos Academy, a K-12 private Christian school in York, is set to finish its three-year-long expansion project next month.

The expansion of Logos Academy first broke ground on May 7, 2020, and was broken into two phases. According to the COO of Logos Academy, Otto Monroy, the total project cost came out to approximately $10.8 million. A portion of the costs was paid for through donations, a new market tax credit, and an in-process RACP grant.

Phase one of the project was a renovation of an old, art-deco-style 1970s Cadillac dealership on W. King Street in York. This section of the project was renovated as the academic side of the building and includes seven new classrooms, a community hub, and additional office spaces. This section was officially opened to students back in March 2022.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

Phase two of the expansion project will include the construction of a new gymnasium, a dining hall, space for a future kitchen area, and additional office spaces. According to Monroy, the general contractor for the expansion project was York-based Stewart & Tate construction, and the architect for the project was RLPS Architects out of Lancaster.

“There was high demand for growth of Logos Academy,” Monroy said. “We just want to be able to provide education to as many students as possible.”

In 1998, when Logos Academy was founded, the school started in the basement of a church with just 14 students enrolled. Today, they provide affordable, Christ-centered education to over 200 students. According to Monroy, once the expansion project is completed, Logos Academy in York will be capable of enrolling up to 400 students in total.

It should be noted that the average student at Logos Academy pays approximately $2,000 a year out of the approximately $10,000 annual tuition, which is only about 12 or 13 percent of the total tuition cost.

Due to over half of Logos Academy students coming from a place of poverty, the school finds ways to help these students afford their education through scholarships and other means, which is why most students do not pay the full amount.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Despite the funds raised through the Logos Academy’s capital campaign, the school still needs to raise an additional $3.6 million of the $10.8 million to finish this expansion project debt free. If you are interested in donating to the project, you can click here.

The 27,000-square-foot project is scheduled to be completed and open to students starting on March 1, 2023. In celebration of the project’s completion, Logos Academy will be holding a grand opening event, which will be open to the public, on May 5, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

For more information on Logos Academy or the expansion project you can visit their website at www.logosyork.org.

Logos Academy is located at 250 W. King Street in York.