York’s new police commissioner works to build community trust with walk and talks

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The new leader of the York City Police is on a mission to build up trust between the community and his officers through bi-weekly walk-and-talks.

Commissioner Michael Muldrow gets together a group of other officers and community leaders and walks around different neighborhoods in York just to have conversations with people.

“You’re walking up and down the block. You’re there at somebody’s stoop. You’re going in and out of corner stores. You’re able to connect with people that pass by and just talk to them,” Muldrow said.

Muldrow is new to the position, but not to the job or to walk-and-talks.

“It’s something that I’ve always done. It’s something that I think I’ll always do. Just because there’s nothing else you can do that connects you to the public in that way,” Muldrow said.

He and his team hit the streets each Tuesday and Thursday night, and this Tuesday night the walk paid off. A neighbor they talked to on the walk tipped them off to a suspicious house. Officers looked inside and found drugs, a stolen car, and a video of boys waving around loaded guns.

In a year marked by distrust between communities of color and police Muldrow wants to take a new approach to regain what’s been lost.

“Regardless of the color, Black White Hispanic, whatever it may be, I think as leaders and as law enforcement professionals it’s a matter of being open. It’s a matter of being transparent. But even more than that it’s a matter of being real,” Muldrow said.

The relationship between people and police won’t change overnight, but he thinks this is a step in the right direction.

“I want them to know that somebody cares. I want them to know that somebody’s listening. And I want them to know that we’re not going to be afraid in our own neighborhoods,” Muldrow said.