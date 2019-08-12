York’s Trinity Thomas earns a spot on the U.S. Senior National Gymnastic Team

Trinity Thomas competes on the vault at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHTM) – According to the University of Florida, the York native, Trinity Thomas earned her fourth consecutive place on the U.S. Senior National Team after her performance at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships Sunday.

Thomas earned three top-10 individual finishes this weekend at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, including a fourth-place finish on the uneven bars. She also took ninth place in the all-around competition and 10th on the balance beam.

A University of Florida article stated Thomas, 18, an upcoming college sophomore, received the Sportswoman of the Year award, which is one of U.S. Gymnastics’ four annual awards.

The York teen is now a four-time member of the U.S. Senior National Team. She is the fifth to earn a U.S. Senior National Team spot after competing earlier that year at the NCAA Championships, University of Florida said.