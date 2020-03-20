1  of  16
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Grace U.M.C. Hummelstown Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Presbyterian Congregation/Middletown Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Shippensburg First Church of God St. John E.L.C. Hummelstown St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Trinity U.M.C. Hummelstown Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

200+ Coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania

Top Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania is now over 200.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 206 cases. One of the people infected, a 55-year-old man from Northampton County died.

More than a dozen of the cases are in the Midstate.

Cases in the Midstate

  • Adams County 1
  • Cumberland County 11
  • Lancaster 2
  • Lebanon 1
  • York 2
    • Source PA Department of Health

One of the cases in Lancaster County is a healthcare provider at Lancaster General Hospital. The state said the person got it from someone in the community.

Lancaster General is reaching out to all patients and employees who came in contact with that person who might be exposed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss