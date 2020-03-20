200+ Coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania is now over 200.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 206 cases. One of the people infected, a 55-year-old man from Northampton County died.

More than a dozen of the cases are in the Midstate.

Cases in the Midstate

Adams County 1

Cumberland County 11

Lancaster 2

Lebanon 1

York 2 Source PA Department of Health



One of the cases in Lancaster County is a healthcare provider at Lancaster General Hospital. The state said the person got it from someone in the community.

Lancaster General is reaching out to all patients and employees who came in contact with that person who might be exposed.