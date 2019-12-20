Athletes host free holiday event in Susquehanna Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Some professional athletes from the midstate hosted a holiday event for the community Thursday night.

Harlem Globetrotter Chris “Handles” Franklin organized the Holiday Hangout at Edgemont Fire Hall in Susquehanna Township.

During the free event, people got to make crafts, enjoy food, and get their picture taken with NFL players Garry Gilliam and Jordan Hill.

“I think it’s important for athletes to come back and be tangible,” said Franklin.

This is all part of a weekend of giving organized by Franklin.

Saturday, he will be giving out gifts at women’s shelters in the area. On Sunday he’ll hand out scarves and hats at the Bethesda Mission.