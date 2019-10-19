Career Day in Cumberland County

Big Spring School District brought in guest speakers to share their careers with 5th graders.

The students heard from those in various professions. The goal is to get them thinking about their futures at an earlier age.

Audrina Fleming, 5th Grader, “Career Day it was really fun to learn about what they did and how many years they were working for it.”

Chelsey Piper, 5th Grade Teacher, “I think it’s important what they want to do early in life. Things might change eventually taking different classes but starting the middle school now we let kids have more opportunities on following different paths.”

Our Valerie Pritchett joined the group and shared her career with the students.