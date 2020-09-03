Yesterday the region avoided a large severe weather threat thanks to early stability with low clouds and drizzle. Although storms and downpours were present yesterday afternoon, the juicy stuff stayed to our south. Today offers some better parameters for severe weather as a cold front will push through the region later today. Expect scattered t-storms to develop between 2-7pm today and they could contain damaging wind gusts and even a brief tornado. Tornado spin ups also look better today than yesterday. None of this means big nasty storms are a slam dunk, but it’s a good idea to keep your guard up again this afternoon. We’ll be watching the radar and updating you throughout the day. Tonight will bring clearing skies with muggy conditions hanging around.
Digital Weather Discussion: Severe weather possible again today
Meteorologist Brett Thackara discusses the potential for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening...