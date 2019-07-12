Dry stretch of weather through the weekend, staying warm

TODAY: Clearing Skies and Breezy. Hi 86.



TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Staying Muggy. Lo 71.

SATURDAY: Seasonably Warm, Plenty of Sun. Hi 88.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm. Hi 88.

A line of heavy showers and storms came through last evening with some reports of flash flooding in southern Lebanon and northern Lancaster Counties. There may still be areas of standing water before things dry out this weekend. Use caution if driving in those areas early today. Otherwise skies do clear this morning and we expect plenty of sun throughout day. Temperatures will rise to the middle 80s with a nice breeze coming through from the northwest.

Clear and calm weather tonight starts off a great summer across the Midstate. With high pressure building and settling right overhead, we can expect a sunny and dry weekend. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s with some muggy conditions, but not oppressive weather for this time of year.

Tropical Storm Barry will make landfall this weekend and slowly move north dumping a lot of heavy rain. That rain will hold off locally until the middle of next week. It is hard to say how much rain makes it here, but showers and storms will likely bring some heavy periods of rain next Thursday. This is typical with tropical moisture leftover from systems that develop over the Atlantic Ocean.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso











