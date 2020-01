HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) A weekend hockey tournament helped raised money for troopers and their families.

For the second year in the a row, Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation organized the hockey tournament.

It was held at the Hersheypark Arena Saturday, January 18.

Teams of law enforcement from Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey participated.

The goal was to surpass last year’s donation goal of $2,600.