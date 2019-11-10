Lancaster Police search for missing boy

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy last seen Friday night.

According to police, Jayden Thompson’s father last saw this son around 6 p.m. Friday at his home on S. Shippen Street in Lancaster.

At this time police don’t think foul play is involved in his disappearance. Thompson has been in contact with at least one friend.

He was reported missing Saturday morning.

Thompson is described as being about 4’8″ and 75 lbs. He has a short crew cut. In the submitted picture he has longer hair.

If you know where Thompson is contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300.