Harrisburg International Airport is gearing up for Thanksgiving travelers.

The airport expects 30,000 passengers next week, a 12 percent increase from last year.

TSA is reminding travelers to arrive two hours early and follow security guidelines. Solid foods like stuffing and pie can be carried on, but liquids like cranberry sauce, gravy and wine must be in a checked bag.

PennDOT is also reminding people to upgrade their licenses to a real ID.