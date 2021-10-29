Nutritionist: Eat dinner, don’t limit candy intake on trick-or-treat night

This year, Americans are projected to spend about $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes alone.

This weekend a lot of Midstate kids will trick or treat for Halloween. That can be frightful for some parents who are wary of their child’s sugar intake.

Should parents try to police their kids’ candy intake on Halloween? Giant nutritionist Charlotte Scheid says “no.”

Scheid says it’s important to let kids enjoy the special night and not make them feel like they are being restricted. She says that often backfires and makes kids want something even more if they’re told they can’t have it. She also says that one night of candy isn’t going to negatively impact a child’s overall health.

Scheid says to make sure kids have a good dinner that night, so they’re full from a healthy meal before they head out.

“One thing you can really do so they don’t over-indulge in candy is eating a balanced meal beforehand,” Scheid said. “So a meal with protein and fiber which helps them feel fuller longer and stay satisfied, so that way when they’re coming home with their big bag of Halloween candy, they’re not grabbing it all and eating it all right away.”

Scheid says parents should taper candy intake after Halloween. For her tips on how to do that, how to use it in healthier recipes and where to donate it, watch the Mommy Minute next Wednesday on abc27 New Daybreak.