MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are searching for the driver they said hit a high school student walking in a crosswalk while on his way to school.

The Millersburg High School student was hit around 8 a.m. Tuesday in a crosswalk at Church and North Streets.

Police said a driver in a dark-colored SUV hit the boy and stopped. The driver asked the student what he was doing and then drove away.

The teen has bruises but no broken bones.