Supporters gather for long-term recovery program graduation at Bethesda Mission

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Supporters gathered to witness a group of men graduate from the Bethesda Mission’s long-term recovery program.

The ceremony was about recognizing how far the group has come in their drug and alcohol addiction treatment. It is also a way to encourage them to continue their journey.

The men now have a couple of options moving forward. They can stay at the mission so they can save money and move out. They can also choose to move to Trinity House a transitional living facility.