THON 2020 Coverage: Lemoyne family inspires dancers

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lemoyne family’s battle with cancer is inspiring students to push for a cure at Penn State’s THON.

Emilia Dameshek was just 9-years-old when she was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare bone cancer.

She beat it but the treatment caused a second form of cancer, Leukemia.

“She had to have a bone marrow transplant which is even more serious than Ewing’s and she was in remission after her transplant but then she relapsed and the treatment was just too much for her body. It was too toxic — she really died from the side effects of treatment,” said Natalie Dameshek, Emilia’s mother.

Emilia was three months shy of turning 13.

“Even when you are in so much pain and when you are struggling — you can always find the bright spot.”

So Natalie Dameshek continues to come to Penn State THON even though her daughter is not here. This year is her 6th time coming.

THON inspires many families to make a lifelong commitment to fighting childhood cancer.

Natalie uses her platform to advocate for the patient and family care and comfort.