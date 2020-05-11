VIDEO: Oklahoma City police chase

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- After Elon Musk tweeted Saturday that he was relocating his Tesla Motors facilities from California to Texas or Nevada to restart production quicker during this pandemic, the Hidalgo County judge today reached out to the billionaire entrepreneur via Twitter inviting him to start up an electric car plant in South Texas. And to his surprise, Musk responded right away.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, in a letter posted Monday on Twitter to Musk, wrote: "I have recently read of your displeasure with authorities in California and your desire to relocate to Texas 'immediately.' I wanted to reach out to you to let you know that Hidalgo County, Texas is available to immediately accommodate you and Tesla Motors. You, of course, are well familiar with South Texas given the presence of the SpaceX launch site at nearby Boca Chica Beach. What you may not be familiar with is the Rio Grande Valley's and Hidalgo County's existing relationship with automobile manufacturing and the value it may bring to Tesla Motors."