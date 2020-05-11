VIDEO: Oklahoma City police chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (WHTM) — A high-speed chase in Oklahoma City resulted in a truck crashing, flipping, and then — continuing.
The chase ended peacefully and resulted in two arrests, the driver and a passenger. The two appeared to be uninjured.
