VIDEO: Oklahoma City police chase

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (WHTM) — A high-speed chase in Oklahoma City resulted in a truck crashing, flipping, and then — continuing.

The chase ended peacefully and resulted in two arrests, the driver and a passenger. The two appeared to be uninjured.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

