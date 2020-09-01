Vice President Mike Pence lands in Northeast PA

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Vice President Mike Pence landed at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The vice president is expected to make a campaign stop in Exeter. A Workers for Trump rally will be held at Kuharchik Construction, Inc.

The visit comes after President Donald Trump’s campaign trail lead him to Old Forge just weeks ago. The president spoke of his plans to bring thousands of manufacturing jobs back to Pennsylvania and spoke about being near his competitors hometown of Scranton.

