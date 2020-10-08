What’s Going Around: Colds, sore throats, allergies

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports coughs, croup, sinusitis, strep throat, sore throats, seasonal allergies and concussions.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about sinusitis:

“Sinusitis is a term indicating an infection within the sinuses. Sinuses are spaces within the skull bones of the face that are connected to the nasal air passages.

Mucous builds up in the nasal passages during a viral cold, also filling the sinuses. If that mucous sits there long enough, the bacteria that naturally live on the lining of the sinuses could start growing on the mucous, creating a bacterial sinus infection.

This process takes at least 10 days, however, so even if your child’s nasal congestion seems to get thicker or turn colors, if your child has been symptomatic for fewer than 10 days, the thicker mucous is due to the immune system’s fighting the virus, rather than a secondary infection in the sinuses.

Though it was previously believed that the color of mucous indicated infection, that is not the case. Mucous turns colors, yellow or green, when the immune system sends its fighter cells to the nasal passages to combat the virus that’s there.”

Geisinger Holy Spirit Pediatrics in Cumberland County reports cold-like symptoms, common colds, allergies and sore throats.

Penn State Health in Dauphin County reports colds, seasonal allergies and a few viral infections.