What’s Going Around: COVID-19, stomach bug, bronchiolitis

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midsate report COVID-19 infections this week. They’re also seeing asthma and eczema exacerbations, a stomach bug and mental health issues.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports upper respiratory infections this week, including many that were not COVID-19.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw COVID-19, strep throat, flu and RSV this week. They also saw a bit of an increase in bronchiolitis. They treated a lot of fevers and patients with coughing.

With their COVID-19 cases, they have seen high fevers, as well as ongoing increased prevalence of gastroinestinal symptoms, including belly pain, vomiting, diarrhea.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about bronchiolitis:

“Bronchiolitis is a virus-induced inflammation of the tiniest airways in the lungs. This typically affects babies and toddlers, as their lungs and airways are the tiniest. The small airways can swell shut/fill with mucous, which prevents oxygen from getting to the air sacs at the end. The air sacs are where oxygen is transferred to the blood, so if the air can’t get there, the body will have an oxygen deficit, which is what causes the symptoms. The lungs have millions of these air sacs, so most babies affected will be able to compensate by using the ones that aren’t swollen shut.

All babies with bronchiolitis will have a wet-sounding cough, but signs to watch for that indicate a more serious issue with breathing include sustained fast breathing; using the belly to breathe; an exaggerated expansion of the ribcage with every breath, called retractions; inability to eat or drink due to the fast breathing; and any purple or blue color around the mouth or lips. It’s always important to have your child examined by a doctor for any concerns with breathing.

Bronchiolitis follows a very typical course: It gets worse over the first four days, then starts to improve. The wet cough lasts for about one to two weeks afterward. There is unfortunately no treatment to make bronchiolitis go away faster. The only treatment, if needed, is to provide oxygen to help the baby maximize the use of the air sacs that are still open. Trust your gut as a parent that your child’s breathing isn’t quite right and bring them to medical attention sooner rather than later.”

UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are seeing patients with COVID-19 and other viral infections.