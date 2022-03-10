Pediatricians at Penn State Health are seeing stomach viruses, coughs and colds, strep throat and some COVID-19.

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma flares, Influenza A, seasonal allergies, stomach bugs and colds.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports asthma exacerbations this week, in addition to croup and pneumonia.

They’re also still seeing cases of the flu, specifically Influenza A. They also saw an increase in bronchiolitis in the infant and toddler age group. The stomach bug is still going around, although in lower numbers than last week.

Roseville still diagnosed a few cases of COVID-19. They saw some fevers with viral causes, although most of the swab results are coming back negative for COVID.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about protracted cough:

“Regardless of the source of nasal congestion and drainage, the physics of the nose and sinuses remain the same: The mucous accumulates, drains the most easily down the back of the nose and into the throat (and thus eventually out of the body via the GI tract), and any overflow from that drainage system exits the front of the nose (hopefully into a tissue).

This drainage system is most efficient when the body is upright and gravity helps the mucous move down the throat. When a child lies down for sleep, however, gravity causes the mucous to pool in the back of the throat. This pooling triggers the child’s defensive nerves, causing a cough to prevent choking. For this reason, with any form of nasal congestion at any age, a tickly, frustrating cough at night is the norm. Cough syrups are not suggested, as this cough is a defense mechanism of the body. Honey and warm water can help soothe the throat and stop the cough related to throat irritation without stopping the defensive, helpful cough. Rather, elevating the mattress or your child (depending on their age) can help gravity with that drainage process.

With a viral cold, the initial active heavy nasal drainage improves after four to seven days. But the accumulated mucous continues to drain for an additional seven to 10 days, perpetuating the night cough. This is normal and known as a “protracted cough.” During that improvement time, there should not be any resurgence of fever or acute re-worsening of the nasal congestion. If either of these situations occurs, your child should be evaluated by their doctor.

Seasonal allergies, on the other hand, occur due to the release of histamine. Histamine is a chemical that aids the immune system in its job, but in the case of seasonal allergies, a high amount of histamine is released into the bloodstream, which causes the symptoms of runny nose, congestion, itchy, watery eyes and sneezing. As long as the allergens are present, the child will potentially have runny nose and mucous production. However, there will be less energy devoted to a large immune system reaction to a virus, and as a result, kids with allergies tend to be a bit less tired and “wiped out” than kids with acute colds.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing ongoing viral upper respiratory illnesses.