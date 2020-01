CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Franklin County woman will spend 30-60 years in prison for the death of her stepmother.

Tosha Daley was sentenced after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and robbery.

Prosecutors said she hired a man to kill Jaime Daley in 2017 after finding out about her life insurance policy.

The man hired was Nicholas Shinn.

Shinn pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison in October 2019.