Tour Dates Added to Milton Hershey’s High Point Mansion

Public tours that were added to visit Milton Hershey’s High Point Mansion sold out completely in just one day. No need to worry though, more tour dates have been added. This is the first time that the High Point Mansion has been open to the public, due to it being either a private home, private club, or an office. The added dates will not be until May or June, but if you do not want to wait that long; you can schedule a private group tour for $150 up to 10 people. Go to HersheyStory.org to schedule your private tour today! 

