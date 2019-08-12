Toxic blue-green algae causes 3 dogs to die

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WHTM) – Two North Carolina dog owners are devastated after their three dogs died within hours of exposure to blue-green algae.

According to CNN, Melissa Martin and Denise Mintz took their dogs Abby, Izzy, and Harpo to a pond in Wilmington to play and swim on Thursday night.

Martin told CNN that once they were back home, one of the westies, Abby, started seizing, so they took her to an emergency animal hospital. Upon their arrival, Izzy, also a Westie, and Harpo, a doodle mix therapy-dog started seizing and showing signs of liver failure.

All three of the dog’s lives were declining rapidly and by midnight on Friday, they were all dead.

Now, the dog owners told CNN, they hope their loss will educate fellow dog lovers about the dangerous blooms.

“People need to know about this. Like I said if we had any clue this was ever a thing they would have never come. I had no idea. and once we got to the emergency vet last night, they also weren’t sure,” Martin said.

Martin’s veterinarian told her the culprit was poisoning from blue-green algae in the pond where they played. Martin said she didn’t see any signs warning of toxic algae near the pond, which sits next to a popular walking trail. It’s her mission now, she says, to erect signs about toxic waters and warn pet owners about the blooms.

According to Blue Cross for pets, blue-green algae blooms can produce harmful toxins that stop a dog’s liver from functioning. Dogs can be exposed by drinking it directly or by licking their fur and the exposure is often fatal.

