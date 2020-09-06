Trace McSorley, Cam Brown, Dan Chisena among former PSU players to make active roster

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It is the day players either dream for or have nightmares about. Today is the official day where teams in the NFL finalize their regular season rosters.

One of Penn State’s best quarterbacks in history, Trace McSorley, has once again made the active roster for the Baltimore Ravens this season. He also made the active roster last season as their third-string quarterback.

The Ravens are keeping three QBs (Lamar Jackson, Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley) on their initial 53-man roster.



This is the first time in the Ravens' 25-year history that they've kept the same three QBs in back-to-back seasons. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 5, 2020

Another late round pick, in the 2020 NFL Draft, Cam Brown also made his active roster for the New York Giants. Brown was selected in the sixth round by the Giants, 183rd overall.

Only 2020 draft pick who didn't make it: 7th rounder Chris Williamson.



Georgia ILB Tae Crowder, Mr. Irrelevant, made the initial 53. He's definitely showed signs of being a potential contributor early.



Carter Coughlin, Cam Brown and TJ Brunson all made initial 53.#NYGiants — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 5, 2020

Former Penn State offensive lineman John Bates also has made his final roster with the Buffalo Bills. He played for Penn State from 2015-2018. In the 2018 season, he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors by the league’s coaches and media.

I'm told OL Ryan Bates has made the Bills' initial 53-man roster. He made that decision an easy one for the Bills this summer. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) September 5, 2020

Former Penn State punter Blake Gillikin has also made the active roster, for the New Orleans Saints. He will backup Saints starting punter Thomas Morestead after signing an undrafted free agent deal back in April.

P Blake Gillikin is on the active roster — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 5, 2020

John Reid, drafted in the fifth round by the Houston Texans, appears to have made the final 53 roster after not appearing on their roster cuts.

Former Penn State receiver and special teams standout Dan Chisena has made the roster for the Minnesota Vikings. He was a long shot to make it but impressed the coaches enough to make the final roster.

Dan Chisena made the #Vikings initial 53-man roster. Here's our story from earlier this summer on perhaps the unlikeliest player to not only make a team but also even be signed to begin with: https://t.co/pirpGpiGr2 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) September 5, 2020

As we also reported, Altoona native Kevin Givens has made the 49ers active roster after going undrafted in 2019.

Saquon Barkley (Giants), Miles Sanders (Eagles), Yetur Gross-Matos (Panthers), Chris Godwin (Buccaneers), Amani Oruwariye (Lions), Mike Gesicki (Dolphins) and KJ Hamler (Broncos) were no-brainers to make their respective rosters. DaeSean Hamilton (Broncos), Conner McGovern (Cowboys), Troy Apke (Washington Football Team) all made their rosters as well.

We will continue to update this list as more teams finalize their rosters over the next 24 hours.