CENTRAL PENNSYLANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that a cable median barrier project is coming next week to multiple routes across several Midstate counties.

PennDOT said the project involves the installation of approximately 29 miles of high-tension cable barrier in the median of Interstate 81 in Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, and Lebanon counties, Route 30 in Lancaster and York counties, and Route 222 in Lancaster County.

The project will span multiple years and is expected to be completed by March 2025.

Work being done this year includes roadway borings and testing for high-tension cable barrier end anchor terminals. The installation of the high-tension cable barrier will begin in March of next year.

PennDOT said the contractor for the $5,213,525 project, Green Acres Contracting Co., is expected to begin work along northbound I-81 in Lebanon County.

While work is being done during the day, PennDOT says, there will be left shoulder closures, as needed. All other work will be done inside the median and will not impact traffic.