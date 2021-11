CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-vehicle accident backed up traffic for hours on I-81 in Cumberland County early Tuesday afternoon.

Two SUVs and a truck pulling a trailer crashed not far from the exit to the turnpike outside Carlisle. The highway was closed for almost four hours.

PennDOT says no one was killed in the accident.