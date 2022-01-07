Accident on I-81N near Mechanicsburg, lane closed

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle crash on I-81 northbound in Mechanicsburg has caused a lane restriction near Exit 57: PA 114.

Motorists should expect delays in their morning commute. To check the condition of major roadways, visit 511pa.

As of 6:50 a.m., there are no words on deaths or injuries.

