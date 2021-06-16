LANES CLOSED: Accident on I-83 in Harrisburg, vehicle lands next to train tracks

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo Courtesy: PennDOT)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A car accident on I-83 southbound has been reported.

The accident occurred around Exit 45: South 32nd Street in Harrisburg, Dauphin County. All lanes have been closed.

According to PennDOT, a car crossed an embankment landing toward train tracks and stopping just short of a parked train.

“One person [involved in the crash] will either be taken by ambulance or flown for medical care to the hospital,” PennDOT said in a statement.

This is a developing story abc27 will update with additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss