LANES CLOSED: Accident on I-83 in Harrisburg, vehicle lands next to train tracks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A car accident on I-83 southbound has been reported.

The accident occurred around Exit 45: South 32nd Street in Harrisburg, Dauphin County. All lanes have been closed.

According to PennDOT, a car crossed an embankment landing toward train tracks and stopping just short of a parked train.

“One person [involved in the crash] will either be taken by ambulance or flown for medical care to the hospital,” PennDOT said in a statement.

This is a developing story abc27 will update with additional information as it becomes available.