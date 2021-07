(WHTM) — A two-vehicle accident between a truck and car took place on July 9 near the Lemoyne exit. There was one fatality as a result of the accident.

Eastbound traffic through the area is slow due to lane restrictions and traffic changes. Those on the scene are working to clear the truck.

Westbound traffic is detoured on 581 to Exit 40B to get I-83 to York. There is no timetable yet for clearing the traffic and resuming traffic normally.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.