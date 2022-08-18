(WHTM) — A traffic accident involving entrapment has caused traffic to back up on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) Westbound.

According to PennDOT, the accident is on I- 76 Westbound between the Lebanon-Lancaster exit and Harrisburg East exit by milepost 258.4 The right lane is blocked at this time.

No word on injuries at this time.