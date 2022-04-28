MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a bridge rehab project will begin on Route 134, also known as Taneytown Road, starting on Monday, May 9 in Mount Joy Township, Adams County.

According to the release, there will be a three-month detour that will be in place at the time the rehab project begins. The detour will use Mason Dixon Road and Barlow Road.

The project includes adding wing wall tiebacks, concrete repairs, milling, paving, and line patining.

JD Eckman, Inc. of York Springs is the contractor for the project, which is part of a $6.4 million multi-year bridge maintenance contract that includes multiple counties in the Midstate.

Map of project location and detour. Courtesy of PennDOT





Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.