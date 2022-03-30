(WHTM) — Wednesday, March 30, is Aggressive Driving Enforcement Day across Pennsylvania and police will be out in force with the goal of reducing the number of drivers speeding, driving distracted, and driving unaware of work zones.

State transportation leaders say early data from 2021 shows the number of deaths due to aggressive driving is up by 40%. In 2020, there were more than 5,600 aggressive driving crashes and 91 people died.

“Safety on our roadways is everyone’s responsibility,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “PennDOT often urges drivers to slow down, buckle up, and to never drive distracted or impaired, but staying calm and courteous while driving is just as important.”

That same year, troopers issued more than 100,000 speeding tickets, including more than 2,000 for driving over 100 miles per hour. State police say these crashes can be prevented by drivers slowing down and limiting distractions behind the wheel.

“With the return to the road and more normal work and school schedules, we are finding that many have forgotten safe-driving behaviors and may also experience higher levels of distraction and stress,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “Aggressive driving can be triggered by heavy traffic and drivers in a rush. This type of driving plays a major role in crashes and fatal collisions.”

The wave of enforcement will run through April 24.