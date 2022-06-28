YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes of Pennsylvania Route 181 southbound were closed between Lightner Road, the I-83 off-ramp, the I-83 on-ramp, and Arsenal Boulevard near York, according to 511PA.

The road was closed due to fire department activity as of 6:47 a.m. on Tuesday. York County Control said the incident was caused by a vehicle fire.

As of 7:13 a.m., only the shoulder of the roadway remained closed, according to 511PA.