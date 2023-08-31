WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday that a roadway base repair project is scheduled to begin in Waynesboro Borough, Franklin County next week.

The work will be done on sections of Route 16 (Main Street) in Waynesboro Borough.

Courtesy PennDOT

Weather permitting, the scheduled project will take place on Tuesday, September 5, through Friday, September 8. PennDOT says there will be single-lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily with flaggers in place for traffic control.

PennDOT is asking motorists to stay alert, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work area.