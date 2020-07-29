Beam Setting Planned on Route 124 Bridge Over I-83 in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that its contractor is tentatively scheduled to set beams this week on the Route 124 (Mount Rose Avenue) Bridge over Interstate 83 Northbound and Southbound.

Work setting Span 1 will begin at 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, and be completed at 5 a.m. Thursday. Then again Friday at 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday for Span 2.

During the beam setting for Span 1, I-83 Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Market Street (Exit 19 A) towards Haines Road, make a right onto Route 124 Westbound, and take a left onto the I-83 Southbound on-ramp.

During the beam setting for Span 2, I-83 Northbound traffic will be detoured onto the Route 124 on-ramp (Exit 18) towards the Route 124/Haines Road Intersection where all northbound traffic will make a left onto Route 124 Westbound, followed by an immediate right onto the I-83 Northbound on-ramp. Traffic control devices will be installed accordingly for the duration of the detours.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

