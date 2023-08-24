CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – According to PennDOT, rolling stops will occur tomorrow on southbound Interstate 81 near Shippensburg.

PennDOT states that blastings will be performed near the business development on Walnut Bottom Road (Route 174.)

The blasting happens near Exit 29 on Interstate 81 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday.

PennDOT states that as a precaution, rolling stops will occur for up to ten minutes on southbound Interstate 81 beginning about 1,000 feet north of the exit, there will be no restrictions for northbound Interstate 81.

PennDOT asks motorists to be alert and to watch for slow-moving vehicles.